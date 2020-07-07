Tracee Ellis Ross discussed how her mother Diana Ross is tech-savvy while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday, which was hosted by her Black-ish co-star Anthony Anderson.

Kimmel is taking the summer off to spend more time with his family. Billy Eichner is also set to serve as a guest host.

Tracee Ellis Ross said that it's easy to keep in touch with her mother during the COVID-19 pandemic due to her being tech-savvy.

"My mom will pop up on a zoom and I'm like, 'Why do you look so gorgeous?' She's like, 'What? I'm just in my sweats.' She's like gorgeous," Tracee Ellis Ross said.

"My mother calls it face gramming and insta booking," Anderson joked about how his mother is not as tech-savvy.

Tracee Ellis Ross also discussed her latest film The High Note which featured her singing for the first time.

The actress said that even though she was terrified to sing, music that she recorded for the film has reached No. 16 on the Adult Contemporary charts.

"I'm heading up the charts," Tracee Ellis Ross said.