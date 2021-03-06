HBO Max said its new animated special, The Runaway Bunny, will debut March 25.

Based on the 1942 children's book by Margaret Wise Brown, the cartoon is narrated by Tracee Ellis Ross and features songs by Mariah Carey Kelly Rowland , Rosanne Cash, Ziggy Marley, Kimya Dawson, Rufus Wainwright and Michael Kiwanuka.

"The Runaway Bunny is a timeless classic about youthful independence and the strength of a mother's love," Billy Wee, senior vice president of original animation at the streaming service, said in a statement Friday.

He added that director-producer Amy Schatz "has lovingly brought this story to vivid life with an incredible group of collaborators."