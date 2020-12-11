Disney announced a number of new Pixar, animated and live-action projects, including a Toy Story prequel film titled Lightyear, during the company's Disney Investor Day live stream.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lightyear will tell the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear, who will be voiced by Chris Evans

"Here's a first look of the young test pilot that became the Space Ranger we all know him to be today. Lightyear launches into theaters June 17, 2022," Disney tweeted alongside a screenshot of Buzz wearing a more traditional astronaut outfit.

Evans is taking over the role from Tim Allen who voiced Buzz Lightyear across four Toy Story films and other projects.

Disney Animation Studios will be releasing its first-ever original series' including Baymax!, Zootopia+ and Tiana, which are coming to Disney+ in 2022. A Moana animated series was also announced and is set for 2023. Raya and the Last Dragon, a feature film, is coming to Disney+ with Premier Access on March 5, 2021.

Pixar will be releasing it's first shows as well starting with Up spin-off Dug Days, set to arrive on Disney+ in Fall 2021. Dug will be encountering the dangers of suburbia including puppies, fireworks and squirrels.

A Cars spinoff series will follow Lighting McQueen and Mater as they take a road trip across the country, coming to Disney+ in Fall 2022. A third series titled Win or Lose will follow a middle-school softball team, coming to Disney+ in Fall 2023.

Pixar's next feature film Luca about two best friends is coming June 2021. The studio is also releasing Turning Red into theaters on March 11, 2022. Domee Shi, who helmed the Academy Award-winning short Bao, is directing. The film follows teenager Mei who transforms into giant red panda when she gets too excited.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Disney additionally laid out plans for to launch roughly 10 Star Wars and Marvel shows including two Mandalorian spinoffs, titled Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic, and released trailers for Falcon & The Winter Soldier and Loki.