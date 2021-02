Spanish series Toy Boy will feature Michele Morrone and Federica Sabatini in Season 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix announced Monday that Morrone, 30, and Sabatini, 29, have joined the cast of the drama series.

Morrone confirmed his casting on Instagram.

"'Toy Boy 2' Let's get started," he wrote alongside a fire emoji.

Toy Boy follows Hugo Beltran (Jesus Mosquera), a stripper who is framed for the murder of his lover's husband. He is released after serving seven years in prison and sets out to prove his innocence.

Toy Boy originally premiered on Antena 3 in 2019 before coming to Netflix. The series co-stars Cristina Castai±o and Mari­a Pedraza.

Morrone is an Italian actor and singer known for the film 365 Days, which premiered on Netflix in June. He also starred in the Italian series The Trial.

Sabatini is an Italian actress who played Nadia Gravone in the Netflix series Suburra: Blood on Rome.