CBS has renewed its "Tough As Nails" reality competition series for a second season.

Host and creator Phil Keoghan made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday where he thanked the cast and crew of the show.

"'Tough As Nails' is a show that honors the hardworking men and women of America who keep this country running," Keoghan said.

The series features a group of hardworking contestants who take part in a number of challenges that test strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness.

Contestants are eliminated until a final winner is crowned. Those who are eliminated can still compete in team challenges to win prizes.

"Tough As Nails" premiered in July. The two-hour season finale will air on Sept. 2 at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS and CBS All Access.

"'Tough As Nails' stands out with its unique look and positive, heartfelt competitive spirit that showcases the strength, grit, and determination of remarkable hardworking men and women," Thom Sherman, senior vice president, programming at CBS Entertainment said in a statement.

"Under Phil Keoghan 's deft touch, the series has lived up to its name as a real summer workhorse for us, and we look forward to a second season with another extraordinary group of competitors," he continued.

