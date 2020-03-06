E! is giving a glimpse of Total Bellas Season 5.

The network shared a teaser for the new season Thursday featuring twin sisters Nikki Bella and Brie Bella

The preview shows Nikki's boyfriend, former Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, propose to the TV personality. Nikki is seen with a shocked expression as Chigvintsev gets down on one knee.

"Will you marry me?" Chigvintsev asks.

The teaser also hints at drama between Brie and her husband, Daniel Bryan.

"I know I could have a better marriage," Brie says.

Brie and Bryan also discuss expanding their family.

"I don't want another child," Brie tells her husband.

Brie and Bryan married in April 2014, and have a daughter, Birdie, who turns three in May. Nikki and Chigvintsev got engaged in November.

Nikki and Brie announced in January that they are both pregnant and due to give birth within two weeks of each other. The sisters denied on their podcast February that they used in vitro fertilization to coordinate their pregnancies.

Nikki and Brie performed as the Bella Twins in WWE wrestling. Total Bellas Season 5 will premiere April 9 at 10 p.m. ET.