Disney+ has announced that National Geographic Documentary Films' Torn, about late legendary climber Alex Lowe, will be coming to the streaming service on Feb. 4.

The film, from Alex Lowe's eldest son Max Lowe, will recount the deadly avalanche that killed his father and cameraman David Bridges on the slopes of the Tibetan mountain Shishapangma in October 1999.

Alex Lowe's best friend and climbing partner, renowned mountaineer Conrad Anker, survived the incident and went on to marry Alex Lowe's widow Jennifer Lowe and helped to raise their three sons.

Alex Lowe and Bridges' bodies were then found 17 years later, leading to the family journeying to the Himalayan mountains to recover their remains.

The documentary will follow the Lowe family's personal journey and how they finally lay Alex Lowe to rest.

Torn won the Best Feature Film Award at the BANFF Film Festival.

"I have put everything of myself into Torn. A film truly unique in my career in its detailing of my own family's heart opening exercise in vulnerability around our shared trauma, redemption and love. I couldn't be more honored and thrilled to be able to share our story with the world on one of the biggest stages with our upcoming Disney+ launch," Max Lower said in a statement.