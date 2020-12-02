Tori Kelly, Taylor Dayne and Chloe Kim were eliminated from The Masked Singer during Wednesday night's semi-finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singers and snowboarder were dressed respectively as a seahorse, a bucket of popcorn and a jellyfish for the competition.

Earlier in the day, the FOX show was renewed for a fifth season.

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are the program's judges for Season 4, and Nick Cannon is the host.

Rapper Busta Rhymes was the first costumed celebrity to get the boot this season.