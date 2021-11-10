Tori Kelly performed her song "What Happens Next" from the soundtrack for Blade Runner: Black Lotus while appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly took the stage on Tuesday and was joined by backup singers and a drummer. The singer performed with red lights and used a white guitar.

"Got to hold tight/ Can't let go for a minute/ Still I wonder if it's true/ Could it be right/ To hold on to another/ And have this thing for you?/ Sometimes I wonder what it's like/ To be the first one on your mind/ And the last to say goodnight," Kelly sang.

"What Happens Next" is available to stream through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, Tidal and Deezer.

Kelly last released a holiday album titled A Tori Kelly Christmas in 2020.

Blade Runner: Black Lotus is an animated series from Adult Swim and Crunchyroll premiering Saturday on Adult Swim at midnight.

The series takes place 17 years before the events of 2017's Blade Runner 2049 and follows a new protagonist named Elle, voiced by Jessica Henwick.