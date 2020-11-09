Singer-songwriter Tori Amos will release a holiday EP in December.

The 57-year-old recording artist said Monday on Instagram that she will release Christmastide, an EP featuring four original holiday songs, on vinyl and in digital format Dec. 4.

Amos collaborated with drummer Matt Chamberlain and bassist Jon Evans on the EP. Amos shared her hope that the songs will help lift people's spirits during the holiday season.

"This time of year should be full of thoughts of joyful reunions with family and friends but it can also sadly be a very lonely place for some," Amos wrote.

"Many families will be unable to be together this year because of the Pandemic as well as many that are also dealing with the divisiveness and aftermath of a long and bitter US Election," she said. "I hope these songs, contained in a beautiful gatefold package, illustrated by my dear friend Rantz Hosely, can be a small treat to help along the way."

Christmastide features the songs "Christmastide," "Circle of Seasons," "Holly" and "Better Angels." The EP is described as featuring Amos' "thoughtful lyrics, haunting melodies and magical soundscapes."

Amos released her 15th studio album, Native Invader, in September 2017. She is known for the singles "Cornflake Girl," "Professional Widow," "A Sorta Fairytale" and "Flavor."