UPI News Service, 11/04/2020



The 2020 fall and winter video game season is filled with highly-anticipated sequels, prequels and new experiences that push the medium forward in new and exciting ways. ADVERTISEMENT Gamers will be able to swing around the streets of New York City in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, enter into the future in Cyberpunk 2077 and more. These are the top video games set to be released in November and December. 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' -- PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PC Ubisoft's long-running open-world adventure series continues with Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which will be released on Tuesday. The PlayStation 5 version will arrive with the console on Nov. 12. Players will take on the role of Viking warrior Eivor with the game taking place during England's Dark Ages. Eivor will lead raids against Saxon armies inside a mysterious open world filled with brutal enemies and playable activities like hunting, fishing, dice and drinking games. Players can build and customize their own settlement, form alliances and influence the world around them by the choices they make in order to earn a place in Valhalla. 'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' -- PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' -- PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 This Marvel epic acts as a spinoff to developer Insomniac Games' 2018 Spider-Man title, but places gamers in the role of Miles Morales as opposed to Peter Parker. Miles, who is just starting out on his superhero journey, is left in charge of protecting New York City while his mentor Peter travels abroad with Mary Jane Watson. Miles will deal with a war between an energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army that has broken out in Harlem as snow covers the city right before Christmas. Fans will be able to utilize Miles' unique superpowers such as his bio-electric venom blast and camouflage ability when Spider-Man: Miles Morales swings into action on Nov. 12. 'Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War' -- PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source! The Call of Duty franchise heads to 1981 and into the depths of the Cold War in this direct sequel to the original Call of Duty: Black Ops from 2010. Woods, Mason and Hudson return, alongside a new cast of operatives who are working off the books in order to stop a dangerous plot that could shift the balance of the Cold War. Players will travel around the world to East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey and Soviet KGB headquarters and will even get to meet former President Ronald Reagan. Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War, set for release on Nov. 13, will also include the series' signature Multiplayer and Zombies modes. 'Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity' -- Nintendo Switch Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a prequel that takes place 100 years before the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It will be released on Nov. 20. The game will explore the events of the Great Calamity, which set the stage for Breath of the Wild as Link and the other champions of Hyrule try to stop Calamity Ganon and ultimately fail. Studio Koei Tecmo is developing the game, giving Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity a Dynasty Warriors feel as players can unleash impressive combos on armies of enemies. Fans can play as Link, Mipha, Urbosa, Revali and Daruk and even control the towering Divine Beasts. 'Immortals: Fenyx Rising' -- PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, PC Immortals: Fenyx Rising, from Ubisoft, is an open-world adventure game where players take on the role of a winged demigod who is fighting to save the Greek gods. The game takes place in a vibrant and colorful world spanning seven regions inspired by the gods. The titular Fenyx, who can be customized, is tasked with slaying mythological beasts, including hulking cyclops, and must take down the Titan Typhon. Immortals: Fenyx Rising launches on Dec. 3. 'Cyberpunk 2077' -- PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and also works on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Cyberpunk 2077 is the latest open-world action-adventure game from developer CD Projekt Red, the makers behind The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Players will control V, a mercenary outlaw living in a future world filled with body modification, who is searching for an implant that grants immortality. The game takes place in the high-tech and neon streets of Night City, a sprawling megalopolis where players will fight and shoot their way to becoming the best hired gun in town. The title features a variety of upgradable weapons, hacking skills and body implants to help V in his mission. The plot is shaped by player choices and also features actor Keanu Reeves portraying the character of Johnny Silverhand. Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to launch on Dec. 10 following multiple delays.

