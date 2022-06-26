Top Gun: Maverick is once again the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $30,500,176 in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Tom Cruise 's latest action movie, which has already racked up more than $500 million domestically, was No. 1 for two weeks, then dethroned by Jurassic World Dominion, which reigned for two subsequent weekends. The dinosaur picture has already scored more than $300 million in the United States and Canada.

Coming in at No. 2 this weekend is Elvis with $30,500,000, just $176 less than Top Gun, followed by Jurassic World Dominion at No. 3 with $26.6 million, The Black Phone at No. 4 with $23.4 million and Light Year at No. 5 with $17.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at No. 6 with $1.7 million, Jug Jugg Jeeyo at No. 7 with $725,000, Everything Everywhere All at Once at No. 8 with $533,000, The Bob's Burgers Movie at No. 9 with $513,000 and The Bad Guys at No. 10 with $440,000.

This weekend's Top 10 movies had a box-office take of about $132.4 million, compared with last weekend's $163.2 million.