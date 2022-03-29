'Top Gun: Maverick' trailer: Tom Cruise returns to the cockpit
UPI News Service, 03/29/2022
Paramount Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Top Gun: Maverick.
The studio shared a trailer for the Top Gun sequel Tuesday featuring original star Tom Cruise as test pilot Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.
The preview shows Maverick (Cruise) reluctantly agree to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a special mission. The trainees include Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of Maverick's late best friend, Nick "Goose" Bradshaw, played by Anthony Edwards in the original film.
