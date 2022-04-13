CBS will revive its classic Saturday Night Movie franchise to broadcast Top Gun, 1986's highest-grossing movie, next month.

On May 14, viewers can stream the Paramount Pictures action drama film, starring Tom Cruise , at 8 p.m. EDT and on-demand via Paramount+.

The original Top Gun explores the danger and excitement awaiting Navy pilots attending its prestigious fighter weapons school.

Cruise stars in the Tony Scott-directed film as the daring young flyer, Lt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, and Kelly McGillis portrays Charlie, a civilian instructor.

Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards and Meg Ryan also star in the film.

Next month's special broadcast serves as promo for the upcoming sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, to be released on May 27.

The sequel will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18.

Cruise and Kilmer reprise their roles as Maverick and Iceman 36 years later, with Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Glen Powell also joining the cast.

The new film reintroduces Cruise's Mitchell to new generations as a Navy test pilot who, after decades of service, has dodged advancing in rank to avoid being grounded.

The character is forced to face an uncertain future and confront the ghosts of his past.

CBS dusted off its Saturday Night Movies franchise last spring amid pandemic-related production shutdowns.