Popular motoring show Top Gear will return for a 30th season in April.

ADVERTISEMENT

BBC America shared a premiere date, April 25, and a trailer for Season 30 on Tuesday.

The preview shows Top Gear hosts Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness take on new challenges designed to push them and their cars to the limit.

"This season sees the trio tackling the thorny issue of 'mid-life crisis' cars, heading to the Scottish Highlands on a punishing off-road adventure, celebrating and driving some of the most iconic cars from the James Bond films, and taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane as they drive their dads old cars," BBC America said.

Flintoff, Harris and McGuinness will drive cars from the James Bond films, including the Aston Martin DB5 first seen in Goldfinger and the decapitated Renault 11 Parisienne taxi that Roger Moore drove in A View to a Kill.

The new episodes also feature reviews of the new Lamborghini Sian, the Toyota GR Yaris and the Ferrari Roma.

Top Gear will premiere April 25 at 8 p.m. EST on BBC America and AMC+. The season marks Flintoff, Harris and McGuinness' fourth season as hosts.