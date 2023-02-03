'Top Chef: World All-Stars' premiering on Bravo in March
UPI News Service, 02/03/2023
"Top Chef" Season 20 will be premiering on Bravo in March.
The cooking competition's world all-stars season will premiere March 9 at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo, with subsequent episodes to be released Thursdays. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.
Season 20 will take place in London and feature 16 returning contestants from "Top Chef" series around the globe.
Padma Lakshmi will return as host, with Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons as judges.
The new season will see the former "Top Chef" winners and finalists compete for the "World All-Stars" title. The contestants will perform challenges in London before moving onto the grand finale in Paris.
"From prepping a picnic at Highclere Castle to going head-to-head at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the chefs will compete in iconic locations throughout London and the surrounding areas. These highly decorated chefs will put their spin on iconic British staples from Beef Wellington and biscuits to pub food and afternoon tea," an official description reads.
