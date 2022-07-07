Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson have joined the cast of Top Boy Season 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix confirmed Thursday that Keoghan, 29, and Gleeson, 34, will appear in the third and final season of the British crime drama.

Keoghan and Gleeson will play the new characters Jonny and Tadgh, according to Deadline.

Production on Season 3 is underway in London.

The original Top Boy aired for two seasons on Channel 4 and was subsequently added to Netflix as Top Boy: Summerhouse. The Netflix reboot starring Ashley Walters, Kane Robinson, Micheal Ward, Jasmine Jobson and Simbiatu Ajikawo premiered in 2019.

Top Boy follows Dushane (Walters) and Sully (Kane Robinson), two drug dealers living in London.

Keoghan is known for the films The Killing of a Sacred Deer and Dunkirk and recently appeared as the Joker in The Batman. Gleeson played Jimmy McCavern in Peaky Blinders Season 5.