A Too Hot to Handle reunion special will premiere on Friday, Netflix announced.

The show's narrator, Desiree Burch, will conduct remote cast interviews.

Netflix released images from the reunion on Twitter featuring stars Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey speaking with Burch.

Jowsey holds up a ring pop for the camera, causing his girlfriend Farago to laugh.

The eight episode first season of Too Hot to Handle premiered in April. The show followed 10 singles from around the world coming together at a tropical paradise.

The contestants were not allowed to touch or kiss each other in order to win the $100,000 grand prize. Any breaking of the rules would result in the prize money going down.