Too Hot to Handle couple Francesa Farago and Harry Jowsey have called it quits.

Farago confirmed her split from Jowsey in a YouTube video Tuesday, saying she's "heartbroken" about the breakup.

"Harry and I are not together anymore," Farago said. "He decided to break up with me because he couldn't do long distance anymore. I obviously was heartbroken."

Farago lives in Vancouver, Canada, while Jowsey resides in Los Angeles. Farago said she initially thought she and Jowsey could work things out.

"I genuinely thought that we were just going through a rocky period and that we were going to figure it out, and when I moved to L.A. it was going to be perfect," she said. "I genuinely thought that no matter what we were going to end up together. I thought we were going to get married."

Farago said she's come to believe that she and Jowsey felt differently about their relationship.

"There's a lot of things that I personally, for my own mental health, cannot tolerate anymore. I cannot fake a relationship," the star said.

"He was moving on and he is moving on, and I need to do the same," she added. "There's been things that have been done that have made me realize that that is not the relationship I deserve to be in."

Jowsey said Tuesday on Instagram Stories that only he and Farago "know the full extent of what happened."

"Francesca knows I'm always going to love her," he said. "She's always got my heart and a special place with me."

Farago and Jowsey met on the set of Too Hot to Handle, which premiered on Netflix in April. Jowsey proposed to Farago with a Ring Pop during the show's reunion in May but Farago later told Variety they were not officially engaged.

Too Hot to Handle is a dating reality game show that follows 10 singles at a beachside resort. Any sexual activity decreases the prize money of $100,000.

Farago and Jowsey's co-stars Bryce Hirschberg and Nicole O'Brien previously split in May.