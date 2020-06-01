Too Hot to Handle couple Bryce Hirschberg and Nicole O'Brien have called it quits.

Us Weekly reported the split Sunday, just one month after Hirschberg, 30, and O'Brien, 23, went public with their romance.

Hirschberg's rep confirmed the news to People, citing the challenges of a long-distance relationship. Hirschberg lives in Marina Del Rey, Calif., while O'Brien splits her time between Ireland and London.

"I can confirm that Bryce and Nicole decided mutually to split early last week after months of trying to make a long-distance relationship work," the rep, Zack Teperman, said.

Hirschberg said he and O'Brien tried to see each other amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic but failed.

"After the many failed attempts to reunite due to quarantine and border restrictions, we decided that moving on and remaining friends would be our best option for the time being," he said. "Nicole is so lovely and if under less unusual circumstances I'm sure that we could've had an amazing relationship! I wish her the best because she deserves it."

Hirschberg and O'Brien met during Too Hot to Handle and started dating after filming wrapped in April 2019. The Netflix series premiered this April.

O'Brien told Oprah magazine in April that she and Hirschberg formed "a proper bond and connection" outside the show.

"We thrived in the real world," Bryce added.

Too Hot to Handle is a dating reality game show that follows 10 singles at a beachside resort. Any sexual activity decreases the prize money of $100,000.