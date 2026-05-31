Too Hot to Handle alum Bryce Hirschberg is going to have to handle wedding planning now. Bryce is officially engaged to his girlfriend, Rebecca Saffron. "Don't mind if I do [ring, anchor and champagne glass emojis] #engaged," Rebecca captioned a carousel of photos as well as a video clip from the special day in a joint post with Bryce via Instagram. Bryce then commented on her post, "When the aesthetic finally matches the occasion [four heart emojis]." Bryce, who competed on Season 1 of Netflix's reality series, proposed marriage to Rebecca on Saturday, May 23, People reported. Bryce popped the question while celebrating his 36th birthday in California. For Bryce's birthday party, he and Rebecca sailed on a boat in Marina del Rey with a large group of friends. Bryce and Rebecca shared their big news with their Instagram post on Monday, May 25. Roughly 100 friends and family members were reportedly onboard the boat for Bryce's marriage proposal. Rebecca said "yes" after dating her love for four years. In one picture, Rebecca smiled and covered her face with her hands, appearing to be thrilled about her new engagement ring as Bryce was down on bended knee. Rebecca flashed her new engagement ring in the photo as she kissed her fiance in other photos. While aboard the boat, Rebecca wore a white halterneck gown with a plunging neckline, while Bryce sported a striped, long-sleeved button-up shirt with ivory pants. Bryce and Rebecca were congratulated by several of Bryce's former Too Hot to Handle co-stars, including Francesca Farago, who wrote, "BEEN WAITING FOR THIS! Congratulations you two!" Season 6 of Too Hot to Handle premiered on Netflix in July 2024 and wrapped in August of that year.