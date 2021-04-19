Too Close, a British psychological drama starring Emily Watson, is coming to streaming service AMC+ on May 20.

The full miniseries will be available to view on AMC+ when it premieres. Watson portrays a forensic psychiatrist who is assessing a woman accused of a horrific crime.

The show will explore the duo's relationship and how Watson's character falls victim to manipulation.

Denise Gough and Thalissa Teixeira also star. Bruce Goodison (Born to Kill, Doctor Foster) is directing.

Clara Salaman penned Too Close, which is based on her novel of the same name that was published under the pseudonym Natalie Daniels.