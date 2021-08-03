Tony Hale and Christian Slater have joined the voice cast for upcoming Halloween special Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales, which is coming to Disney+ on Oct. 1.

The special will take place following the events of The Rise of Skywalker as Poe Dameron and BB-8 make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet of Mustafar.

Poe encounters Graballa the Hutt there who has purchased Darth Vader's castle and is turning it into a luxury hotel inspired by the Sith. Poe, BB-8, Graballa, her mechanic Dean and Vader's loyal servant Vanee then venture deep into the castle where Vanee shares three creepy stories.

Hale is voicing Vanee with Slater voicing a character named Ren.

Co-stars include Jake Green as Poe, Dana Snyder as Graballa, Raphael Alejandro as Dean, Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as NI-L8 and Matt Sloan as Darth Vader.

Disney+ also released the first poster for the special, which features a mysterious character rising from a grave with a red lightsaber.

David Shayne penned the script and is an executive producer. Ken Cunningham is serving as director.

Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales is a part of Disney+'s Hallowstream celebration. Disney+ previously released a Lego Star Wars Holiday Special in November.