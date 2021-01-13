Scandal actor Tony Goldwyn and Hawaii Five-0 actor Daniel Dae Kim are set to star in the second installment of National Geographic's The Hot Zone anthology series.

Kelly Souders and Brian Peterson will return as executive producers and show-runners for the fact-based, limited series, which takes place in 2001 and is titled The Hot Zone: Anthrax.

"Letters containing anthrax were sent to unsuspecting victims in Florida, Washington, D.C., and New York. The anonymous assault claimed five lives and caused panic throughout the U.S. Despite interagency turf wars and many false leads, an unlikely team of scientists, FBI agents and government departments slowly closed in on a shocking prime suspect," the cable network said in a press release on Wednesday.

Filming is slated to begin this winter in Toronto.

"Tony and Daniel are both wonderfully versatile and dimensional actors who will bring complexity and depth to these characters," Carolyn Bernstein -- executive vice president of scripted and documentary films for National Geographic -- said in a statement. "We can't wait for their star turns in this startling, authentic and timely scientific thriller."

Season 1 of The Hot Zone aired in 2019.

Starring Julianna Margulies, Noah Emmerich, James D'Arcy, Liam Cunningham and Topher Grace, the drama was about the Ebola outbreak in 1989.