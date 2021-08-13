Entertainer Tony Bennett, who is 95 and is battling Alzheimer's disease, has canceled his scheduled concerts for this fall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bennett was expected to go back on the road next month to perform six shows that were postponed this past year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but he no longer plans to do so.

"There won't be any additional concerts," his son Danny told Variety Thursday.

"This was a hard decision for us to make, as he is a capable performer. This is, however, doctors' orders," Danny Bennett added. "He'll be doing other things, but not those upcoming shows. It's not the singing aspect but, rather, the traveling. Look, he gets tired. The decision is being made that doing concerts now is just too much for him. We don't want him to fall on stage, for instance -- something as simple as that."

The concerts were to take place in Staten Island, Maryland, Connecticut, Pennsylvania Oklahoma and Canada.

Bennett headlined with Lady Gaga a two-show residency at Radio City Musical Hall on Aug. 3 and 5 in honor of his milestone birthday, which was on Aug. 3.

Called One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, the event was billed as Bennett's final New York City public performances.

Love For Sale, Bennett and Gaga's second album of duets, is set to go on sale Oct. 1.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

They released a music video last Friday for their version of "I Get a Kick Out of You," a song from the Broadway musical Anything Goes.

Bennett and Gaga previously collaborated on the album Cheek to Cheek in 2014.