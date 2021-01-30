The 2021 Tony Awards ceremony honoring excellence on Broadway will take place when New York theater returns from a prolonged closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Voting for the 74th Annual Tony Awards will take place between March 1 -- March 15, 2021. We will present the 74th Annual Tony Awards, which were originally scheduled to take place in 2020, in coordination with the re-opening of Broadway," Tony Award Productions said in a statement on Friday.

New York theaters have been closed since March 2020. It is unclear when they will re-open and what shows will resume or premiere.

Nominations for the next edition of the Tonys -- the New York theater industry's highest honors -- were announced in October. The musical Jagged Little Pill led the way with 15 nominations.