20th Century Studios has released the first trailer for the upcoming remake of the movie musical, West Side Story.

The 90-second preview has gotten more than 1 million views since it was posted on YouTube Sunday.

Steven Spielberg directed the film from a screenplay by Tony Kushner.

Starring Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Brian d'Arcy James and Rita Moreno, it is set for theatrical release on Dec. 10.

"West Side Story tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City," said a synopsis accompanying the clip.

The footage shows Tony (Elgort) and Maria (Zegler) glimpsing each other at a school dance, then Maria speaking to Tony from the fire escape of her apartment as tension rises between the White and Puerto Rican factions in their neighborhood.

A snippet of the ballad, "Somewhere," plays in the background.

The film has been adapted for the screen from the original 1957 Broadway show, which featured a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and concept, direction and choreography by Jerome Robbins.

