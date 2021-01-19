Spike Lee recalled the day Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, when Lee was 11-years-old, while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I hear a woman screaming and as the voice gets closer, I recognize it's my mother's voice. And she's screaming, I swear on her grave she's screaming, 'They killed Dr. King!'" Spike Lee said on Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday about when he first heard the news on April 4, 1968.

Lee also discussed how Black soldiers in the Vietnam War found out about King's death over the radio days later, as seen in his Netflix film Da 5 Bloods.

Fallon played a scene from the film, highlighting the moment.

"An argument can be made that Dr. King was assassinated not because of the Civil Rights Movement but because he was one of the first people, vocally, out front, to say the war in Vietnam was immoral," Lee also said.

The filmmaker's children, 26-year-old daughter Satchel Lee and 24-year-old son Jackson Lee, will serve as ambassadors at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards on Feb. 28. They will be the first siblings of color to serve as ambassadors with Jackson Lee being the first male ambassador.