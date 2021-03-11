Toni Collette will be making her feature directorial debut with an adaptation of novel Writers and Lovers by author Lily King.

The actress is also penning the script with Nick Payne (The Crown) and is producing the film through her Vocab Films banner.

Writers and Lovers, published in 2020, follows aspiring writer Casey Peabody in Boston during the 1990s. Casey's life becomes complicated following her mother's sudden death and after falling for two very different men.

Topic Studios, the studio behind The Mauritanian, is backing the film. Susannah Grant and Sarah Timberman are also producing with Michael Bloom, Maria Zuckerman and Ryan Heller of Topic Studios executive producing.

"I have been wanting to direct for quite some time but have been a bit busy with my day job. I couldn't be more thrilled to be bringing Lily King's beautiful, funny, moving novel to filmic life. It's an empowering story that speaks to me as a woman and an artist. It's ultimately about coming to know and believe in oneself. This is not always an easy feat, but the most important journey any person can take. It inspires me on so many levels," Collette said in a statement.

Collette is best known for her acting roles in Hereditary, The Sixth Sense, The United States of Tara, Unbelievable and more.