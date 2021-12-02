Toni Collette and Anna Faris have joined the cast of the new film The Estate.

Deadline reported Thursday that Collette, 49, and Faris, 45, will star with Thomas Haden Church in the comedy from Love Wedding Repeat director Dean Craig.

Marc Goldberg and Sarah Gabriel of Signature Films will produce with Sarah Jessica Parker and Alison Benson of Pretty Matches Productions. Christian Mercuri, David Haring and Josh Kesselman will executive produce.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Collette, Faris and Church's casting.

The Estate follows Macey (Collette) and Savanna (Faris), two sisters who learn their wealthy but estranged Aunt Hilda is terminally ill. The pair arrive at Hilda's estate to care for her in hopes of getting an inheritance but discover their cousins Beatrice and Richard (Church) have the same plan.

"Dean's knack for farce is one of a kind," Goldberg said. "We look forward to bringing this comedy to life and working with this extraordinary group of talent; Toni, Anna and Thomas couldn't be more perfectly cast."

Collette is known for such films as The Sixth Sense and Hereditary and will also star in Guillermo del Toro's new film Nightmare Alley. Faris most recently starred on the CBS series Mom.