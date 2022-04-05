Tommy Lee Jones, Ben Foster and more are set to star in upcoming crime drama Finestkind, which is coming to Paramount+.

Toby Wallace and Jenna Ortega also star in the film, which will follow two brothers who find themselves striking a deal with a dangerous Boston crime syndicate.

Paramount+ confirmed the casting on Twitter and noted that the film, which is set in a commercial fishing port, will be coming to the streaming service this year.

Brian Helgeland (Mystic River, A Knight's Tale) is writing and directing the film with production set to start in April in Massachusetts.

"I come from a long line of commercial fishermen and have experienced their hard-working world firsthand. Through the help of our partners at 101 Studios, Paramount+ and Bosque Ranch, we will be able to accurately capture their endeavors at sea, as well as honor them for their immense contribution to society. I feel privileged for the opportunity to tell this story to audiences globally," Helgeland said in a statement.

Finestkind will also be coming to Paramount+ in Australia, Canada, Latin America, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland and South Korea.