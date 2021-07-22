Tommy Dorfman is reintroducing herself as a transgender woman.

The 29-year-old actress confirmed she is transgender in an interview with author Torrey Peters published Thursday by Time.

"We're talking today to discuss my gender. For a year now, I have been privately identifying and living as a woman -- a trans woman," Dorfman said.

Dorfman is best known for playing Ryan Shaver on the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. In the interview, she said she doesn't consider going public about her gender identity as a coming out.

"It's funny to think about coming out, because I haven't gone anywhere. I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically. Coming out is always viewed as this grand reveal, but I was never not out," Dorfman said.

"Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman," she added. "My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy."

Dorfman documented her transition on Instagram over the past year but never publicly addressed the change.

"I've been living in this other version of coming out where I don't feel safe enough to talk about it, so I just do it. But I recognize that transitioning is beautiful. Why not let the world see what that looks like? So I kept, on Instagram, a diaristic time capsule instead -- one that shows a body living in a more fluid space," Dorfman said.

"However, I've learned as a public-facing person that my refusal to clarify can strip me of the freedom to control my own narrative. With this medical transition, there has been discourse about my body, and it began to feel overwhelming," she added. "So, recently I looked to examples of others who have come out as trans."

Dorfman said on Instagram that she is "thrilled" to reintroduce herself as the woman she is today.

"i'm especially grateful to every single trans person who walked this path, broke down barriers, and risked their lives to live authentically and radically as themselves before me. thank you to all the trans woman that showed me who i am, how to live, celebrate myself, and take up space in this world," she said.

Dorfman's 13 Reasons Why co-star Brandon Flynn was among those to show their support for the actress in the comments.

"Love YOU!" Flynn wrote.

In the interview, Dorfman said she's "excited to play women" for the first time in her upcoming projects as an actress. She will have a role in Lena Dunham's new film Sharp Stick.