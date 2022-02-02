13 Reasons Why actress Tommy Dorfman and her husband, Peter Zurkuhlen, are calling it quits on their marriage.

Zurkuhlen filed for divorce Tuesday in Los Angeles after five years of marriage, TMZ reported.

People and E! News confirmed the split.

Dorfman and Zurkuhlen first met through a mutual friend in 2005. The pair got engaged in 2015 and married in Portland, Maine, the next year.

Dorfman came out as a transgender woman in an interview with Time in July.

"It's funny to think about coming out, because I haven't gone anywhere. I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically. Coming out is always viewed as this grand reveal, but I was never not out," Dorfman said.

"Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman," she added. "My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy."

Dorfman said at the time that she and Zurkuhlen were having "incredible conversations to redefine our relationship as friends."

Dorfman played Ryan Shaver on 13 Reasons Why, which aired for four seasons on Netflix in 2017 to 2020.