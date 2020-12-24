Donnie Wahlberg praised his Blue Bloods co-star Tom Selleck on Twitter for leaving a $2,020 tip on a $205 New York restaurant bill.

"I found out that my TV Dad #TomSelleck has generously accepted the #2020TipChallenge at Elios Upper East Side! Love ya dad," Wahlberg posted Wednesday.

"I didn't start it but I'm proud to be part of it. To those who gave even the smallest extra amount this year -- THANK YOU.#spreadloveandlovewillspread."

Wahlberg shared photos of Selleck's receipt and a note from Selleck that read: "For Elios, I am honoring my friend Donnie Wahlberg's 'tip challenge' with my sincere hope for a better 2020. Thank you all, Tom Selleck."

The gesture came as many city restaurants are struggling because of social distance practices and declines in tourism amid the coronavirus pandemic.