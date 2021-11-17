Tom Morello joined forces with Grandson to perform their single "Hold the Line" while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morello played the guitar with Grandson handling the vocals during the performance on Tuesday.

Grandson was shirtless with the words "Hold the Line" written on his body. The duo performed the song inside of a unique looking chamber filled with flashing lights.

Grandson also held up signs that paid homage to various organizations that represent nurses, mine workers, teachers and more that are on strike.

"Nobody said it would be easy/ Nobody said that it would all be fine/ But to get where we're going/ Brother, you got to hold the line," Grandson sang.