Apple TV+ released the trailer for its original film Cherry on Thursday. Tom Holland stars as a military veteran turned bank robber.

The trailer begins with Cherry (Holland) pushing a hand written note on a dollar bill to a bank teller. The trailer continues to show Cherry fall in love with Emily ( Ciara Bravo), but get torn away from her when he enlists.

Screenwriters Angela Russo-Otstot and Jessica Goldberg adapted the Nico Walker novel. Joe and Anthony Russo directed. The Russos previously directed Holland in the Marvel films Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Holland has a busy film slate. His film Chaos Walking is due for release March 5. He has begun filming Uncharted, in which he will play video game hero Nathan Drake. Holland is also returning for a third solo Spider-Man film.

Cherry will be in theaters Feb. 26 and on Apple TV+ March 12.