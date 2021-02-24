Tom Holland is sharing details about his brother Harry Holland's cameo in Spider-Man 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24-year-old actor confirmed on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon that Harry Holland, 22, will appear in the Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel.

Harry Holland also has a cameo in Holland's new movie Cherry, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame). In the film, Holland plays an Army veteran who begins robbing banks to support his opioid addiction, while his brother plays a drug dealer.

On The Tonight Show, Holland said Harry Holland will play a version of his Cherry character in Spider-Man 3.

"Yes, in Cherry, he has a small cameo ... he plays a character called the shaky kid, and he's a drug dealer," Holland said of his brother's role.

"So we kind of had this idea that in every film I would be in that Harry would reprise his role as the shaky kid," he added. "So he is back again in his own sort of weird MCU Cinematic Universe cameo as the ecstasy-dealing shaky kid."

Holland, who plays Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said Harry Holland will appear in a scene with Spider-Man.

"In the scene, he gets flipped upside-down. Spider-Man webs him upside-down, and then he's swinging back and forth while I'm having an argument with someone and he's kind of swinging through frame," he said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Holland said being upside-down is "second nature" to him now but was challenging for his brother.

"So at the beginning of the day, I was making the takes extra, extra long just to see how long it would take before he blacked out," he said.

Holland also addressed rumors that Jamie Foxx will return as Electro and that former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will have cameos in the new film.

"It would be amazing if they were, because they haven't told me that yet," he said of the Maguire and Garfield rumors. "And I am Spider-Man, and I've read the script from beginning to the end. So it would a miracle if they could have kept that from me."

Holland shared a first photo from Spider-Man 3 alongside a joking title for the film, Spider-Man: Phone Home, Tuesday on Instagram.

Spider-Man 3 will co-star Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei and open in theaters in December. Cherry opens in theaters and will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday.