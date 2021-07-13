Tom Hiddleston discussed starring in the Marvel and Simpsons crossover on Disney+ and the season finale to Loki while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki in the animated Simpsons crossover titled The Good, The Bart, and The Loki. The God of Mischief goes up against Springfield's mightiest heroes and teams up with Bart Simpson.

"I grew up on that show," Hiddleston told Fallon on Monday about being able to appear on The Simpsons.

"You know 10-year-old Tom would be doing back flips that he is in a scene with Homer Simpson. I can't believe it when I watch it that I'm in a scene with Homer and Bart and Lisa. But it's great. It's such an honor," he continued.

The season finale of Loki comes to Disney+ on Wednesday. Hiddleston wasn't able to say much about the episode but teased what fans can expect.

"All the characters and the audience have a number of questions about this TVA, the Time Variance Authority, like who made it? What is it? Who runs it? Is it run by anyone or anything? Who created it? And all I can say is time will tell," Hiddleston said.