Venom and Dunkirk actor Tom Hardy is set to star in Havoc, a Netflix film written, directed and produced by Gareth Evans.
"After a drug deal gone wrong, a bruised detective must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician's estranged son, while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city," the streaming service said in a press release on Friday.
Hardy is also producing the project.
No other casting has been announced yet.
Evans' credits include Gangs of London, Apostle and The Raid.
