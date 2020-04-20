Tom Hanks told The National Defense Radio that his wife Rita Wilson experienced more severe symptoms than he did while the couple had COVID-19.

"Rita went through a tougher time than I did," Hanks said on Sunday.

"She had a much higher fever and she had some other symptoms. She lost her sense of taste and smell. She got absolutely no joy from food for a better part of three weeks," the actor continued.

Hanks and Wilson returned home to the United States in March after being treated for two weeks for the coronavirus in Australia. The couple contracted the virus while Hanks was in Australia shooting a movie.

Hanks said he had body aches and was fatigued, unable to perform a light workout.

Hanks, after recovering from COVID-19, recently hosted a remote episode of Saturday Night Live from his kitchen.

Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju has also recently recovered from COVID-19 along with Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, actor Daniel Dae Kim, actress Olga Kurylenko and more.