Tom Hanks has given a health update on himself and wife Rita Wilson after the couple tested positive for COVID-19.

"Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better. Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone - You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no?" Hanks said on Twitter Sunday.

"Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts...this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out," the actor continued.

Wilson, on Instagram, uploaded a video of herself rapping the lyrics to "Hip Hop Hooray" by Naughty by Nature while reading Ender's Game.

"Quarantine Stir Crazy. See it to believe it," Wilson captioned the clip.

Olga Kurylenko also gave an update on her health Sunday, stating that she has recovered from COVID-19 alongside a photo of herself with her son.

"By the end of the second week I felt totally fine. Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day! I'm fine! And now I'm just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend time with my son," Kurylenko said on Instagram.

Daniel Dae Kim, in a video he uploaded to Instagram, said that feels practically back to normal after having COVID-19 and said as of now he has no symptoms.

