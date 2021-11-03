Tom Hanks paid tribute to his Bosom Buddies co-star Peter Scolari while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Scolari, an Emmy-winning actor also known for starring in supernatural drama Evil and for Broadway productions of Wicked, Hairspray and Lucky Guy, died at the age of 66 in October following a battle with cancer.

"God bless him. I'll miss him every day," Hanks said on Tuesday while discussing his friendship with Scolari and their time together on Bosom Buddies.

"I don't know how many people like truly do change your lives when you cross paths with them but he and I met, we picked up the scripts and we started screwing around. I actually thought, 'Oh, this is it. This is how this works. This is like a hand inside a glove," Hanks said about his chemistry with Scolari on the sitcom.

Hanks recalled how he and Scolari would improvise lines together on Bosom Buddies and how certain directors would get mad at them for not following the script.

Kimmel also presented a 1981 clip from the show that featured Hanks and Scolari desperate to find food while in a cabin.

"Peter has a lovely family. His wife Tracy's got absolutely great kids and we lost him to the emperor of all maladies so thanks for letting us show that," Hanks said while thanking Kimmel as he got emotional.

Hanks next stars in sci-fi drama film Finch, which comes to Apple TV+ on Friday.