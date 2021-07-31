Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks is set to play a small role in writer-director Wes Anderson's next, as-yet-untitled film.

No details about the plot have been disclosed.

Anderson's next film, The French Dispatch, is set for release Oct. 22. It co-stars Brody, Murray, Swinton, Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet, Elisabeth Moss, Willem Dafoe and Jeffrey Wright.

Anderson's other works also include Isle of Dogs, The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Darjeeling Limited, The Royal Tenenbaums and Rushmore.

Apollo 13, Forrest Gump, Philadelphia and Sleepless in Seattle actor Hanks starred in last year's News of the World and Greyhound. He will soon be seen in Finch on Apple TV+