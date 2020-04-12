Tom Hanks hosted this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live from his kitchen.

"It is a strange time to be funny," Hanks said, referring to the social-distancing practices currently employed to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have been the celebrity canary in the coal mine for the coronavirus, and ever since being diagnosed I have been more like America's dad than ever before since no one wants to be around me very long and I make people uncomfortable."

Cast members of the sketch comedy series -- which has been on hiatus since last month -- also made comic contributions from remote locations.

Michael Che and Colin Jost hosted the "Weekend Update" segment, complete with Alec Baldwin calling in, pretending to be President Donald Trump and giving an update on the global health crisis.

Pete Davidson performed a new rap song and Larry David revived his Bernie Sanders impression to address the senator's recent decision to suspend his presidential campaign.

Kate McKinnon imagined what Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsberg might look like working out at home, and several cast members participated in a disastrous office video-chat parody.

The episode also included poignant nods to Che's grandmother Martha and SNL music producer Hal Willner, who died this week of the coronavirus, and Coldplay front-man Chris Martin sang Bob Dylan's "Shelter from the Storm."

Most live performances, cultural institutions, schools and non-essential businesses have been shut down since March because of the pandemic, which has killed more than 100,000 people worldwide.