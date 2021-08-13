Finch -- a sci-fi film starring double Oscar winner Tom Hanks and Get Out alum Caleb Landry Jones -- is set to debut on Apple TV+ on Nov. 5.

Miguel Sapochnik directed the post-apocalyptic adventure from an original screenplay by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell. Robert Zemeckis is a producer on the project.

The story follows the titular robotics engineer (Hanks) as he tries to ensure the safety of his dog, Goodyear, after he dies.

"He creates a robot, played by Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can," a synopsis said.

"As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it's as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world."

Hanks' movie, Greyhound, also premiered via the streaming service last year.

He and Zemeckis previously collaborated on Forrest Gump, Cast Away and The Polar Express.

Many high-profile films have moved to streaming services or pay-per-view platforms during the coronavirus pandemic to allow people the choice to view movies at home rather than in cinemas.