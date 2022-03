Disney+ released the first image of their live-action Pinocchio movie on Wednesday. The image shows Tom Hanks as Geppetto looking at his wooden puppet Pinocchio.

Robert Zemeckis directed Pinocchio. Zemeckis and Hanks worked together on Forrest Gump, Cast Away and The Polar Express.

Walt Disney's animated Pinocchio came out in 1940. The live-action puppet is based on the Disney animated character with a yellow hat and white gloves.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth plays the puppet who wishes to be a real boy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays Jiminy Cricket.

Cynthia Erivo plays the Blue Fairy, Keegan-Michael Key plays "Honest" John, Lorraine Bracco plays new character Sofia the Seagull and Luke Evans plays The Coachman.

The original Carlo Collodi novel has been adapted into live-action multiple times since the Disney animated classic. Jonathan Taylor Thomas played a live-action Pinocchio in 1996 and Roberto Benigni played the puppet in a 2002 film he wrote and directed, among others.

An animated Pinocchio co-directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson is also in the works. That film features the voices of John Turturro, Cate Blanchett, Ewan McGregor, Finn Wolfhard, Tilda Swinton, David Bradley and more.

Pinocchio premieres on Disney+ in September.