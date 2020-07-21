The Council of Fashion Designers of America announced the nominees for the 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards, with Tom Ford and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen earning multiple nominations.

Ford and the Olsen twins are nominated for American Womenswear Designer of the Year on Monday, along with Brandon Maxwell, Gabriela Hearst and Marc Jacobs

Ford is also nominated for American Menswear Designer of the Year next to Emily Adams Bode for Bode, Kerby Jean-Raymond for Pyer Moss, Thom Browne and Todd Snyder.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are also nominated for American Accessories Designer of the Year for The Row alongside Hearst, Stuart Vevers for Coach, Jennifer Fisher for Jennifer Fisher Jewelry and Telfar Clemens for Telfar.

Global Women's Designer of the Year includes Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta, Dries Van Noten, Miuccia Prada for Prada, Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino and Rick Owens while Global Men's Designer of the Year includes Craig Green, Noten, Jonathan Anderson for Loewe, Kim Jones for Dior and Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton.

Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto for Staud, Christopher John Rogers, Kenneth Nicholson, Peter Do, and Reese Cooper are nominated for American Emerging Designer of the Year.

The CFDA Fashion Awards was originally set to take place on June 8, but was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Winners will be announced on Sept. 14 to kick off New York Fashion Week on CFDA.com and on CFDA's social media channels.

"In this time of unprecedented challenge and change for our industry, we feel very strongly that it is important to recognize the nominees representing the best of fashion creativity," Ford, chairman of the CFDA said in a statement.

"We look forward to returning to an in-person celebration honoring the American fashion industry in 2021," he continued.