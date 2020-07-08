Tom Felton is returning to Harry Potter to read a chapter from the first book aloud for fans.

The 32-year-old actor, who played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, reunited with his co-stars Jason Isaacs and Helen McCrory to read chapter 14 of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in a video Wednesday.

Isaacs and McCrory portrayed Draco's parents, Lucius and Narcissa Malfoy, in the Harry Potter movies. The pair joined Felton to read a chapter for Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter at Home online hub.

In the video, Felton teased his co-star Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, by introducing himself as the actress.

"Hello, hello, hello. My name is Emma Watson. I play Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, and I'm here to read chapter fourteen of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," he said.

Felton introduced Isaacs and McCrory as "Dad and Mom." The trio then launched into chapter 14, "Norbert the Norwegian Ridgeback."

Fans have speculated about a possible romance between Felton and Watson for years.

Rowling launched Harry Potter at Home in April to help entertain people as they stay home amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The hub announced in May that Daniel Radcliffe, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Eddie Redmayne and other stars would read Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone chapter-by-chapter in a new online series.

Rowling has recently been criticized for her remarks about transgender people. Radcliffe, who played the title character in the Harry Potter films, apologized to fans in June after Rowling appeared to make anti-trans remarks on Twitter.

"I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you. I really hope that you don't entirely lose what was valuable in these stories to you," the actor said in an open letter for The Trevor Project.

"If these books taught you that love is the strongest force in the universe, capable of overcoming anything; if they taught you that strength is found in diversity, and that dogmatic ideas of pureness lead to the oppression of vulnerable groups; if you believe that a particular character is trans, nonbinary, or gender fluid, or that they are gay or bisexual; if you found anything in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any time in your life -- then that is between you and the book that you read, and it is sacred," he said.