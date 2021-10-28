TBS and Cartoon Network released the trailer for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Thursday. Harry Potter stars Tom Felton, Shirley Henderson, Simon Fisher-Becker and Luke Youngblood, and celebrity fans Pete Davidson, Dan Fogler and Jay Leno appear on the game show.

Host Helen Mirren asks four teams Harry Potter trivia. The teams represent the four Hogwarts houses -- Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin -- wearing colored, striped sweaters.

The first episode will pit Gryffindor against Hufflepuff. The second episode is Ravenclaw vs. Slytherin.

The two losing houses will face off in a wildcard round in Episode 3. The fourth episode will be the grand finale.

The winning team will receive a trophy and Wizarding World prize package. The package includes a $1000 shopping spree at Harry Potter New York, tickets to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a visit to Harry Potter: The Exhibition, three days and three nights at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando, Florida and an advanced screening of the third Fantastic Beasts movie.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses premieres Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. EST and air the following three Sundays. Fans can also play at home at WizardingWorld.com.