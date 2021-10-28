Host Helen Mirren asks four teams Harry Potter trivia. The teams represent the four Hogwarts houses -- Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin -- wearing colored, striped sweaters.
The first episode will pit Gryffindor against Hufflepuff. The second episode is Ravenclaw vs. Slytherin.
The two losing houses will face off in a wildcard round in Episode 3. The fourth episode will be the grand finale.
The winning team will receive a trophy and Wizarding World prize package. The package includes a $1000 shopping spree at Harry Potter New York, tickets to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a visit to Harry Potter: The Exhibition, three days and three nights at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando, Florida and an advanced screening of the third Fantastic Beasts movie.
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses premieres Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. EST and air the following three Sundays. Fans can also play at home at WizardingWorld.com.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.