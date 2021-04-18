Tom Felton paid tribute this weekend to the late Helen McCrory, the actress who played his mother in the Harry Potter film franchise.

McCrory died of cancer Friday. She was 52.

She is survived by her husband, Billions and Homeland actor Damian Lewis. They have two children.

"So sad to say farewell so suddenly -- I never took the chance to tell her, but she helped shape me as a person so much -- on & off screen," Felton, 33, who played Draco Malfoy to McCrory's Narcissus in the fantasy blockbusters,